Newly elected Opposition Leader Angus Taylor has graciously congratulated Angus Taylor on a hard-fought leadership victory, taking to Facebook to praise Angus Taylor’s discipline, vision and ability to lead through adversity.

“Fantastic. Great move. Well done Angus,” Taylor wrote on his own page, beneath an official campaign photo of himself looking statesmanlike. Within minutes, the comment had been liked by Angus Taylor and replied to by Angus Taylor, who added, “Couldn’t have done it without you”.

Several other Facebook commenters, coincidentally also named Angus Taylor, wrote glowing appraisals, including “Strong leadership on display”, “Exactly what the party needs right now,” and “Finally, someone with the courage to say it”.

Digital experts say Angus Taylor is one of the savviest operators around. “In today’s media environment, authenticity matters. And nothing says authentic like immediately congratulating yourself in the third person,” one communications consultant said.

Several Liberal Party colleagues said Angus Taylor was a popular choice for leader. “As Angus Taylor will tell you, he is very popular in the party room,” one MP said.