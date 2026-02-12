 Liberals Discover Scott Morrison Secretly Swore Himself In As Leader 9 Months Ago — The Shovel
February 12, 2026

Liberals Discover Scott Morrison Secretly Swore Himself In As Leader 9 Months Ago

In a plot twist to the ongoing leadership spill, members of the Liberal Party have discovered today that Scott Morrison secretly swore himself in as party leader nine months prior. 

As the whips and (new) backbenchers were winding down from a long day of deciding who to vote for in tomorrow’s spill, one staffer stumbled across a shocking revelation.

Unbeknownst to anyone, in the wake of the previous election loss, a certain Scotty J. Morrison snuck into the Governor General’s at night to secretly swear himself in as the party leader.

Previously presuming it was Ley behind the helm of their sinking ship, senior party members are now kicking themselves for not noticing the telltale ScoMo signs earlier. 

“Whenever our polls dropped I remember thinking, ‘Last time it was this bad, we had the Liar From The Shire in charge’. Funny how hindsight works,” admitted one backbencher.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Liberals Discover Scott Morrison Secretly Swore Himself In As Leader 9 Months Ago

Angus Taylor Says Leadership Spill Necessary To End Instability Caused by Constant Talk of Leadership Spill

Albanese Apologises to Israeli President for Temporary Outbreak of Democracy

Social Cohesion Enforced by 3,000 Police With Pepper Spray

NSW Police Forcibly Clears City in Touching Tribute to Israeli President