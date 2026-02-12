Liberals Discover Scott Morrison Secretly Swore Himself In As Leader 9 Months Ago — The Shovel

In a plot twist to the ongoing leadership spill, members of the Liberal Party have discovered today that Scott Morrison secretly swore himself in as party leader nine months prior.

As the whips and (new) backbenchers were winding down from a long day of deciding who to vote for in tomorrow’s spill, one staffer stumbled across a shocking revelation.

Unbeknownst to anyone, in the wake of the previous election loss, a certain Scotty J. Morrison snuck into the Governor General’s at night to secretly swear himself in as the party leader.

Previously presuming it was Ley behind the helm of their sinking ship, senior party members are now kicking themselves for not noticing the telltale ScoMo signs earlier.

“Whenever our polls dropped I remember thinking, ‘Last time it was this bad, we had the Liar From The Shire in charge’. Funny how hindsight works,” admitted one backbencher.