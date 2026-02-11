 Albanese Apologises to Israeli President for Temporary Outbreak of Democracy — The Shovel
February 11, 2026

Albanese Apologises to Israeli President for Temporary Outbreak of Democracy

Social cohesion fanatic Anthony Albanese has offered his deepest apologies to his esteemed guest, accused genocide inciter, Isaac Herzog, after the Israeli President almost came into contact with a strain of democracy.

After touching down in Australia, Herzog was welcomed in Sydney with a traditional 21 pepper-spray salute. He then flew off to Canberra, where — much to the embarrassment of Albanese — he was affronted by more radicals practising “democracy”.

“I’m really sorry about that, mate. We’ve got a bout of it going around at the moment,” Albo grovelled to the man accused of inciting genocide.

“Nah, it’s totally fine. I always find that the best cure is a cup of warm tea, and a couple canisters of tear gas,” replied Herzog.

Once the awkward moment passed, the two then bonded over their mutual success in turning their opposition to rubble.

 

