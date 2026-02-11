Albanese Apologises to Israeli President for Temporary Outbreak of Democracy — The Shovel

Social cohesion fanatic Anthony Albanese has offered his deepest apologies to his esteemed guest, accused genocide inciter, Isaac Herzog, after the Israeli President almost came into contact with a strain of democracy.

After touching down in Australia, Herzog was welcomed in Sydney with a traditional 21 pepper-spray salute. He then flew off to Canberra, where — much to the embarrassment of Albanese — he was affronted by more radicals practising “democracy”.

“I’m really sorry about that, mate. We’ve got a bout of it going around at the moment,” Albo grovelled to the man accused of inciting genocide.

“Nah, it’s totally fine. I always find that the best cure is a cup of warm tea, and a couple canisters of tear gas,” replied Herzog.

Once the awkward moment passed, the two then bonded over their mutual success in turning their opposition to rubble.