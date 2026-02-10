 NSW Police Forcibly Clears City in Touching Tribute to Israeli President — The Shovel
February 10, 2026

NSW Police Forcibly Clears City in Touching Tribute to Israeli President

The NSW Government says its decision to ban and then clear protests in central Sydney was about recreating an atmosphere of mass displacement and enforced movement which would be familiar to visiting Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

“It’s not every day that you have a visiting dignitary accused by the United Nations of inciting genocide, so we wanted to do something special. I think giving up our civil liberties is the least we could do,” a NSW Government spokesperson explained.

“This is about respect. When you welcome a guest, you try to meet them where they are. In this case, that means moving people out of areas they were previously allowed to exist in”.

