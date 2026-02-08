Mum & Dad To Give It “One More Go” — The Shovel

Australia has woken to the news that Mum and Dad have decided to give it “one more go,” announcing they are officially back together again, again.

Standing side by side, Sussan Ley and David Littleproud confirmed the Liberal and National parties had moved back in together, insisting this time it’s different because they’ve “done the work” and had some very honest conversations, mostly with focus groups.

Some believed the differences were irreconcilable. But Ley and Littleproud said that after three weeks of soul-searching, they realised they were still in love with the idea of being in power.

“We were just fighting so much and there were times when it seemed like we were over for good. But then we looked into each other’s eyes and remembered why we got together in the first place – larger offices and access to ministerial travel budgets. It was very romantic”.

Asked if they still love each other, Mum said “Love is a big word sweetie. Maybe ‘politically dependent’ is a better phrase.

“The thing is, we have different interests, which is fine. I’m into numerology and negatively-geared investment properties, whereas Dad’s more into hanging out with his coal mates. The most important thing to remember is that we still both love the prospect of being in Government one day. That’s the only thing that matters”.