Calls for Unused Opposition Benches To Be Converted Into Public Housing — The Shovel

The Government will consider a proposal to repurpose the opposition benches in Parliament House, after lobby groups pointed out the site was no longer being used.

Housing advocates say it is unacceptable to allow prime real estate in the heart of Canberra to remain essentially vacant in the middle of a housing crisis.

“This land, which is publicly owned, in a sought-after location, should not be allowed to sit idle. There has been no meaningful activity taking place here for years, so we’re calling for it to be converted into high density housing,” a Housing For Australia spokesperson said.

“The opposition had an important place in our history – and we’ve suggested erecting a plaque within the new development to reflect that. But now that the opposition no longer exists, we should be using this site for something more productive,” she said.

Some are doubtful the plan would work, however, pointing out the area is outdated and has absolutely no access to power. “There’s a lot of work to be done to get these into a liveable state. These benches are fine for brief, symbolic appearances, but not for anything ongoing,” one critic said.