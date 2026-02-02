 One Nation Surges Ahead of Labor if It Ignores Basic Mathematics — The Shovel
February 2, 2026

One Nation Surges Ahead of Labor if It Ignores Basic Mathematics

One Nation says it can beat Labor at the next election if it changes the system of counting.

The Party released a graph this week which showed it ahead of Labor on primary votes, if you ignore the way graphs are supposed to work.

A One Nation spokesperson dismissed criticism that the graph was misleading, saying it reflected a more common sense form of counting.

“People are sick and tired of elitist concepts like ‘greater than’ and ‘less than’. What the majority of Australians know is that it’s how big the bar feels on a bar chart that is important. And by ‘majority of Australians’, I mean around 25%,” the spokesperson said.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson said the Party is on track to win the next election. “If we can pick up three or four lower house seats, then get a graphic designer to make it look like we’ve won 76 seats, then I’ll be Prime Minister,” she said.

She said, if elected, the party would dramatically increase average incomes by changing the scale on ABS charts.

