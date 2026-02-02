 Littleproud Retains Leadership After Unsuccessful Challenge From Guy We Didn’t Even Bother Googling — The Shovel
February 2, 2026

Littleproud Retains Leadership After Unsuccessful Challenge From Guy We Didn’t Even Bother Googling

David Littleproud will keep his position as Nationals leader after a spill motion from [INSERT NAME BEFORE PUBLISHING] was unsuccessful today.

Last week, Mr. Littleproud’s future as leader became uncertain when someone nobody in the country even bothered to Google decided to throw his Akubra in the ring for the leadership.

Intending to make a statement about how his party needed to rejoin the Coalition, the Member from Somewhere-or-Rather made his position known, but failed to do the same for his name.

Across the Parliament press room, Nationals MPs are now scrambling amongst themselves to remember the identity of the person who almost became their party leader just some time ago. 

“I could’ve sworn Pauline Hanson was the one who threw down the gauntlet,” shared one Nationals member.

“No, no, no, it was Barnaby who started the spill,” another corrected.

“Neither of them are in our party anymore you dipshits,” said a third, before adding: “It was Abbie Chatfield.”

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Littleproud Retains Leadership After Unsuccessful Challenge From Guy We Didn’t Even Bother Googling

One Nation Surges Ahead of Labor if It Ignores Basic Mathematics

“I Was Merely Providing CPR to an Underage Girl at a Paedophile’s Private Island,” Prince Andrew Explains

Middle East Tensions Rise as US Threatens to Drop Melania Movie On Iran

“Angus Taylor Has My Vote for Liberal Leader,” Comments Facebook User Angus Taylor