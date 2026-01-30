 Middle East Tensions Rise as US Threatens to Drop Melania Movie On Iran — The Shovel
January 30, 2026

Middle East Tensions Rise as US Threatens to Drop Melania Movie On Iran

In a dramatic escalation of tensions in the Middle East, the United States has warned Iran it may be forced to release Melania, a feature-length biopic of the First Lady, if Tehran continues to ignore American demands.

Speaking from the White House, President Donald Trump said the administration had exhausted all reasonable diplomatic options. “We don’t want to do this. Nobody wants to do this. But Iran has left us with no choice. If they continue to defy us, then I’ll authorise a full cinematic release across the country”.

UN Peace negotiators have described the threat as a cruel and unnecessary escalation. “This crosses a line. Melania is one of the biggest, most expensive bombs ever made. America should think very carefully before deploying it,” a UN spokesperson said.

“This isn’t like sanctions. This is irreversible. Once you’ve seen Melania you can’t unsee it. The effects could last for years”.

She said the threat set a dangerous precedent. “It’s a slippery slope. It starts with dropping Melania, but it soon escalates to releasing the full director’s cut with commentary and special features. And then before you know it you’re re-releasing Cats, which has already been established as a war-crime under international law”.

Donald Trump defended the decision, saying it was the only way to change the situation in Iran. “Believe me, once they’ve watched the first 15 minutes, they’ll be begging to come to the negotiating table.”

—–

Headline by Anthony Bell

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

One Nation Surges Ahead of Labor if It Ignores Basic Mathematics

“I Was Merely Providing CPR to an Underage Girl at a Paedophile’s Private Island,” Prince Andrew Explains

Middle East Tensions Rise as US Threatens to Drop Melania Movie On Iran

“Angus Taylor Has My Vote for Liberal Leader,” Comments Facebook User Angus Taylor

“If They Don’t Like It Here They Can Leave” Say People Who Don’t Like It, but Are Curiously Still Here