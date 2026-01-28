“Angus Taylor Has My Vote for Liberal Leader,” Comments Facebook User Angus Taylor — The Shovel

Member for Hume Angus Taylor has received some emotional support in his potential bid for Liberal Party leader today, in the form of a positive comment from Angus Taylor.

“Angus Taylor would make a fantastic Liberal leader, and an even better Prime Minister!” commented the local Facebook user.

Shortly after the first comment, more began flooding every single one of Angus’ posts.

“Have I mentioned that Angus Taylor is far more attractive than the other challengers?” read one from Angus Taylor.

“And I hear he’s a cracker in the sack too,” chimed in Angus Taylor.

“Plus, he has just the right amount of S’s in his name,” wrote Angus Taylor.

Reports from inside the Shadow Cabinet reveal Taylor is confident he has the numbers, though it’s unknown how many times he has counted his own vote.

Upon hearing that the MP has not ruled out a leadership challenge, the user commented: “Fantastic. Great move. Well done Angus.”