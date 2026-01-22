Bob Katter Deports Himself After Calling for Middle East Migration Ban — The Shovel

In a rambling interview today, Independent MP Bob Katter reminded journalists his grandfather was from the Middle East, scolded a journalist for saying his grandfather was from the Middle East, called for people of all backgrounds to be welcomed into Australia, demanded that people from the Middle East be banned from migrating to Australia, and then voluntarily deported himself from the country, all within the space of two minutes.

“I have made it very clear all along that my grandfather is from Lebanon. And you have the audacity to suggest that my grandfather is from Lebanon!” Katter shouted, abruptly ending the media conference.

Witnesses say Katter marched directly to Canberra Airport, muttering angrily about “gotcha journalism” and “political correctness gone mad”, before demanding to be processed as both a victim of his own policy and an exception to it.

When asked where he would be deported to, Katter became visibly agitated. “STOP SAYING LEBANON. I’VE ALWAYS SAID MY GRANDFATHER WAS FROM LEBANON, SO IT’S NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS.”

Katter was later seen returning to Parliament House, claiming the whole thing had been a nasty stunt cooked up by journalists.