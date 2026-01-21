The Beckham Group™ has confirmed that one of its minor brands has requested a strategic separation from the parent company, in one of the biggest shake ups for the conglomerate in years.

The subsidiary, launched in the late 1990s as part of a broader Beckham brand expansion, is said to be seeking to build its own identity, claiming the brand guidelines at Beckham Group™ were too restrictive.

The parent company put a positive spin on the move, but said brand consistency was key. “We love all of the brands in our portfolio. We hope Brooklyn can be welcomed back into the stable at some point in the future when our brand values re-align”.

Brand strategists said the move was fairly standard in the industry. “This is a textbook spin-off,” one strategist said. “The parent keeps control of the flagship product, while the sub-brand is free to innovate, take risks, and chase growth on its own terms.

“Honestly, this happens all the time. PepsiCo spins off Pizza Hut, eBay spins off PayPal, Beckhams spin off children”.

Beckham Group’s share price was down following the news, but is expected to rebound in the medium term.