“Why Won’t This Australia Day Debate Just Go Away Like My Friends, Family, and Ex Wife Did?” Asks Guy With Southern Cross Face Tattoo — The Shovel

As the national debate to change Australia Day heats up for another year, one man with a Southern Cross face tattoo is wondering why the whole thing hasn’t just disappeared like all his friends, family, and ex-wife did.

44-year-old Cronulla local Damian Stewart has become enraged this morning, upon discovering that people still want to change the date of Australia Day, despite the fact that nothing has changed since last year when nothing was changed.

“I just assumed that, like everything else in my life, this Change The Date thing would leave me alone eventually,” complained Damian ‘Damo’ Stewart, taking a swig from his Aussie flag stubby holder.

Aware of why Indigenous Australians don’t celebrate January 26, Stewart stated that he believes celebrating Australia Day on another date would be like celebrating Christmas on a day that wasn’t Christ’s real birthday.

“If I learnt anything from my marriage, it’s that if there’s a problem, then you need to let it build resentment toward you over a period of years until it gives up and goes away on its own,” he said.

“That’s just basic conflict resolution.”