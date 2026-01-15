 Trump Clarifies Stance on Civilians Being Shot by Military: “Minnesota OK, Iran Not OK” — The Shovel
January 15, 2026

Trump Clarifies Stance on Civilians Being Shot by Military: “Minnesota OK, Iran Not OK”

Donald Trump has moved quickly to clear up any confusion about his position on military shootings, explaining that the act is an unforgivable human rights abuse, unless it happens in Minnesota, in which case it is a regrettable-yet-necessary show of strength.

“Everybody knows that when something like this happens in Minnesota it’s called ‘law and order’, whereas when it happens in Iran it’s a war crime,” Trump said at a media conference today.

“It’s very simple geography. Everybody knows this. The generals know it. The maps know it. It’s like real estate. Location is everything”.

A White House spokesperson reiterated the President’s stance, saying the two cases were completely different. “In Iran, they are protesting against the rule of a dictator, whereas in Minnesota they’re protesting against … well, ok bad example, but it’s just different ok”.

