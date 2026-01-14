Peacemaker Donald Trump has encouraged protesters in Iran to continue revolting against their government, vowing that soon the US will help restore peace to Iran’s oil industry.

As the Middle Eastern nation descends into chaos, the protectors of the free world have promised swift retribution if reports are confirmed that Iran has brought harm to its own oil reserves.

“Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS,” Trump posted on Truth Social, before adding: “Just not the institutions that control oil. MAKE IRAN OIL GREAT AGAIN!!!”

The White House has flagged the situation as an exciting opportunity for the Iranian people to do something that could bring joy to countless fossil fuel executives.

Washington insiders say Trump told Secretary of War Pete Hegseth that if need be, he has approval to give Ali Khamenei the “Maduro special”.

In response to claims of hypocrisy, the US President said he has always supported citizens holding anti-government protests, as long as they aren’t American citizens.