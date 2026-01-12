American Confused How Australia Has Time To Have Royal Commission After Every Mass Shooting — The Shovel

An American man says he is amazed Australia is able to hold a full-scale, comprehensive inquiry into a mass shooting and deliver findings before the next one occurs.

“By my calculations if we did inquiries like that here, they would need to be established, carried out and the findings delivered in under twelve hours,” Florida man Jim Reynolds said.

“But you guys seem to have this intricate, months-long process. Do you have like a whole Royal Commission industry? Are people working night-shifts in pop-up Royal Commissions? How does it work?”

He said the Australian model struck him as being inefficient. “Don’t get me wrong, it’s a lovely idea. But we tend to find that sending out thoughts and prayers and saying ‘now is not the time to talk about this’ is a more efficient way to learn from our mass shootings”.