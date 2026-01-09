English Cricketers Stay Within Working Holiday Visa Guidelines After Working Only 18 out of 60 Days — The Shovel

As England’s cricketers prepared to leave Australia today, the Department of Home Affairs has confirmed the team fully complied with their working holiday visa conditions, working just 18 of their 60 days in the country, with the remainder spent on holidays.

Officials said the arrangement was consistent with the spirit of the visa, which encourages visitors to balance light employment with extended leisure.

“They’ve done a bit of work, had a go, and then sensibly prioritised their holiday,” a spokesperson said. “That’s exactly what the program is designed for”.

The 18 days of labour reportedly consisted of arriving at the ground around 10am, engaging in “moderate recreational jogging” between overs, and occasionally holding a bat for between three and seven minutes before returning to the change rooms to declare a moral victory.

England captain Ben Stokes said the team had been careful not to breach the six-month single-employer rule.

“Once a Test finished, we technically stopped working,” Stokes explained. “After that we were just a group of mates in matching uniforms drinking beer and talking about vibes.”

The Government confirmed that no minimum productivity threshold exists under the visa.

“We don’t judge output,” the spokesperson said. “If we did, England’s cricket team as well as half the workers in Bondi cafés would be in serious trouble”.