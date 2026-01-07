Albanese Says He’s Open to a Royal Commission Into Stranger Things’ Ending — The Shovel

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has made a major backflip, announcing he’s open to a Royal Commission into the series finale of Stranger Things.

“The Australian public is right to demand answers, and I apologise for my lack of immediate action,” Albanese said in a press conference.

“What happened to Eleven? Why weren’t there any Demogorgons in the final battle against Vecna? Is Byler canon? All of these things will be answered in due time.”

Initial calls for a Royal Commission came from Sussan Ley right after the first episode premiered, which some would say made her appear a little too eager to politicise the event.

“I’m not being political. I just know that if I were Prime Minister then Season 5 would’ve been better and that Albanese is to blame,” she stated.

Although many Australians’ questions concern the plot of the Netflix original show, there are calls for the Royal Commission to investigate the series’ overall decline in quality over the years.

“I know many are disappointed. How could something that started with so much promise slowly erode into having the same mediocrity as its competition?” said the PM.

“Thankfully, Labor has the perfect government for investigating that phenomenon.”