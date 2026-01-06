Venezuelans Unsure Which Dictator They Prefer — The Shovel

The people of Venezuela are uncertain about their future following Trump’s capture and replacement of President Maduro, as it now leaves them under the rule of a completely new dictator.

Initially, Venezuelans didn’t notice many changes following Trump’s takeover. One citizen shared that it was “same shit, different dictator smell”.

“On the one hand I have a president who’s a tyrant that releases his criminal friends but locks up whoever opposes him, has no care for international law, exploits his position for profit, is a literal convicted criminal, is friends with Putin, and builds monuments to himself everywhere. On the other hand I have Maduro,” shared the Caracas local.

However, as the days passed and Trump’s regime kicked into gear, locals quickly began to wonder if getting the other guy reinstated was possible.

As his first point of order, Trump has renamed the nation’s capital from Caracas to Car-a-Lago. He also tore down Maduro’s former home and has begun construction of a ballroom in its place.

Eventually, the Venezuelan people did manage to decide which leader they preferred when they realised that at least Maduro wasn’t on the Epstein List.