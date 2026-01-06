 Maduro Relieved He Wasn’t Expected To Fuck Trump After Secret Flight on Private Jet — The Shovel
January 6, 2026

Maduro Relieved He Wasn’t Expected To Fuck Trump After Secret Flight on Private Jet

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has expressed profound relief after confirming that a mysterious late-night flight on a private jet to a faraway island did not, in fact, require him to have sex with former US President Donald Trump, despite initial fears based on recent international precedent.

Speaking to the media today, a visibly relieved Maduro said he had spent the entire journey mentally preparing for “the worst-case scenario”, after aides informed him the trip involved secrecy, deniability, and a man with a famously flexible understanding of boundaries.

Insiders say the misunderstanding arose after Maduro’s intelligence team reviewed recent international developments and concluded that secret flights involving powerful men come with a ‘non-zero probability of physical expectations’.

“When they said ‘private jet’, ‘no phones’, ‘New York billionaire’ and ‘we’ll explain later’, I assumed it was going that way,” Maduro said. “Being locked up in an American prison for the next 30 years feels like a win by comparison”.

Trump said the reason for meeting with Maduro was strictly business. “It was very legal, very respectful, maybe the most respectful meeting anyone’s ever had”.

__

Headline by Chris Auld 

