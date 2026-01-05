 MAGA Diehard Supports Trump’s Invasion of Vuvuzela — The Shovel
January 5, 2026

MAGA Diehard Supports Trump’s Invasion of Vuvuzela

Following the US’s capture and arrest of Nicolás Maduro, Trump’s supporters have shown their inconceivable understanding of all the non-American parts of the world.

MAGA loyalists such as Cleetus Drayton say Trump has their full support for whatever he wants for Vuvuzela and its people.

“I’m not racist or anything, I just think they’re loud and annoying and shouldn’t be allowed in America,” said the man who last saw a map in third grade. 

“Once I was at a soccer game and they were everywhere, just making a racket. I’m not ashamed to admit that whenever I see one in my street I report them to ICE.” 

Admitting that he’s “not one for geology”, Drayton said he doesn’t care if the invasion is motivated by oil, drugs, or the Epstein Files; he supports US intervention if it brings quiet to the region.

When quizzed on what he thought about Trump’s plans for regime change in other Southern American nations, such as Colombia or Ecuador, Drayton stated: “Trump can do whatever he wants above or below the Ecuador, or in any of the four hemispheres for that matter.”

