Thanks to a joint effort between the FBI and North Pole, this year Santa’s annual list of boys and girls who were naughty and nice will also include a list of people who visited Epstein’s Island.

As the festive season kicks off, Father Christmas has given one gift early, noting that “a copy of Epstein’s client list” was the most common item on wishlists this year.

“Well well well, looks like a high-ranking US politician, a tech billionaire, and an unnamed Royal Family member have been very naughty,” Kris Kringle said, eyeing some familiar names.

Mr Klaus was advised by his lawyers that due to the litigious nature of the list, he should check it more than the customary two times prior to publication.

Since its release, Donald Trump has reminded his supporters that the list in question is just a lie parents tell kids to make them behave, and that there is no such thing as Jeffrey Epstein.