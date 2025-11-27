Fuck Black Friday — The Shovel

It’s that time of the year again when Australian companies celebrate the fact that it’s almost the Friday after a pilgrim thanksgiving holiday in America, by providing discounts to unrelated goods and services.

Well, fuck that.

Until this Sunday 30th November we’re raising the prices on Shovel gift items by 10%.

But here’s the deal

We’ll donate that extra 10% to charity*. Plus, we’ll donate an extra 15% ourselves.

So, if you buy a Shovel Annual and a Christmas card for example – old price $40.95, Black Friday price $45.05 – $10.24 will go to charity.

If you’re tight on money and you can’t afford the extra 10%, that’s totally fair. On Monday the prices will go back to normal and you can buy stuff then.

Otherwise, we hope you’ll join us in celebrating the American holiday sale in this special way.

Click to browse products