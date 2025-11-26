Sussan Ley Says Hanson Has Finally Gone Too Far After One Nation Senator Wears Joy Division Burqa to Parliament — The Shovel

Opposition Leader Sussan Ley says Pauline Hanson has crossed a line by arriving in Parliament today wearing a burqa featuring a Joy Division “Unknown Pleasures” screen print.

A visibly exasperated Ley said the latest stunt had taken things ay beyond acceptable Parliamentary standards.

“Pauline Hanson coming into Parliament wearing a Joy Division logo shows a massive misjudgement on her part. It displays the wrong values and it is totally out of touch with modern Australia.

“I supported Pauline’s right to make whatever weird point she was making last time. But this is cultural appropriation of the 1980s post-punk movement, and I won’t stand for it. Plus, it’s antisemitic,” she said.

Hanson, who earlier this week wore a plain burqa into Parliament to protest … something, told journalists this updated version was “a modern, edgy statement about national security and also indie music”.

“I’ve been doing research,” Hanson said. “I found out this is what young people listen to when they’re not on TikTok or disrespecting the flag. It’s called Joy Division. Although I don’t know where the joy is. Sounds a bit depressing to me, but it matches the state of the country”.

Headline by Anthony Bell