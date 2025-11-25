Burqa Ejected From Senate for Bringing In Pauline Hanson — The Shovel

In a stunt described as disrespectful and grossly inappropriate, a clothing garment has entered the Senate chambers wearing a racist politician.

Senate President Sue Lines said noisy, attention-seeking props like Pauline Hanson had no place in the Senate Chamber.

“Senate rules clearly forbid the use of theatrical devices and cheap stunts, and Senator Hanson’s entire career falls under that category,” she said.

Parliamentary Services explained that while costumes are occasionally tolerated, bringing in a Senator who functions primarily as a joke is not. “It sets a bad precedent, and also it is just incredibly pathetic,” a spokesperson said.