 Burqa Ejected From Senate for Bringing In Pauline Hanson — The Shovel
November 25, 2025

Burqa Ejected From Senate for Bringing In Pauline Hanson

In a stunt described as disrespectful and grossly inappropriate, a clothing garment has entered the Senate chambers wearing a racist politician.

Senate President Sue Lines said noisy, attention-seeking props like Pauline Hanson had no place in the Senate Chamber.

“Senate rules clearly forbid the use of theatrical devices and cheap stunts, and Senator Hanson’s entire career falls under that category,” she said.

Parliamentary Services explained that while costumes are occasionally tolerated, bringing in a Senator who functions primarily as a joke is not. “It sets a bad precedent, and also it is just incredibly pathetic,” a spokesperson said.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

BOM Says $96 Million Website Bill Actually Only $35 Million When Converted to Celsius

Burqa Ejected From Senate for Bringing In Pauline Hanson

Bunnings Releases ‘England Middle Order’ Camp Chairs: “They Collapse in Seconds”

Publishing Reserve Price Would Punish Dishonest Agents, Real Estate Institute Complains

Matt Canavan Says Plan to Remove Asbestos-Contaminated Sand From Schools is Woke