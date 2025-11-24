Bunnings Releases ‘England Middle Order’ Camp Chairs: “They Collapse in Seconds” — The Shovel

Bunnings has released a Bazball-inspired camp chair that conveniently folds when the slightest pressure is applied.

“We know how frustrating it can be when it comes time to pack up your camp site, so we wanted a chair that could collapses as fast as an England cricket team on day two of an Ashes test,” a Bunnings spokesperson said.

The company claims the new chairs are very simple to disassemble, even if your camping party is under-manned. “No brute strength required – these chairs collapse under the weight of expectation alone”.

Campers can also choose voice-activated disassembly. “Just whisper ‘good length ball outside off’ and it will fall to pieces immediately,” the spokesperson said.

Bunnings says it also has plans to release a ‘Stokes Optimism Esky’ which leaks immediately but insists everything’s fine.