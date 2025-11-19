Matt Canavan Says Plan to Remove Asbestos-Contaminated Sand From Schools is Woke — The Shovel

Nationals MP Matt Canavan has labelled a plan to shut down Canberra schools in order to remove asbestos contaminated sand as ‘political correctness gone mad’.

Speaking to journalists today, Canavan said the response to the asbestos found in coloured sand was ‘woke’ and ‘overblown’.

“Once again, as with coal, as with gas, we’re being dictated to by so called ‘experts’ who, in this case, have a suspicious bias toward children not inhaling carcinogens,” he said.

Canavan said rather than the heavy-handed approach imposed by Governments, students should be able to make up their own minds about whether toxic fibres are harmful.

“Kids these days need more grit. We certainly didn’t complain about asbestos when I was a kid. We considered it character building. The next generation will grow up soft, weak and with fully functioning respiratory systems – none of which are values this country was built on”.

He said the removal of asbestos in playgrounds could set a dangerous precedent. “What’s next? Banning kids from playing with lead-painted toys? Stopping them from drinking directly from the diesel tank on the family Hilux? It’s ridiculous”.