Left without a climate policy following its decision to dump net zero, the Liberal Party has decided instead to focus on the benefits of global warming, with an exciting new campaign launching next month.

Leader Sussan Ley said the new awareness campaign will highlight the often-overlooked upsides of climate change, under the tagline “Hotter, Drier, Better”.

Ley said the campaign will aim to shift the national conversation away from ‘doom-and-gloom narratives’ like rising seas, collapsing ecosystems and an inoperative insurance market, and toward what the Party calls ‘a more entrepreneurial framing of our nation slowly boiling’.

“Longer summers, increased activity for the construction industry and a magnificent new red wine district in southern Tasmania. These are just some of the benefits,” Ley said.

Liberal Party strategists say the shift reflects a modern, upbeat approach to environmental communication, and definitely not an attempt to avoid announcing a climate policy.

“Australians have to stop dwelling on the negatives, like emissions and survival. We’re not denying the science. We’re just reframing it in a way that voters will find more palatable. Like how we talk about tax cuts, but for weather,” one insider said.