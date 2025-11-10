Neo Nazis Rally Outside NSW Parliament Demanding Affordable Erectile Dysfunction Treatment — The Shovel

A group of men gathered outside of the NSW Parliament in Sydney yesterday to call for the inclusion of erectile dysfunction medication on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.

Dressed in all-black and attempting to march in an intimidating formation, despite noticeably stiff hips and several audible groans, the men said their concerns were not being heard.

“It’s time to rise up!” one man shouted over a megaphone before adding, “But it’s very, very difficult, given today’s prescription prices!”

Others held up slogans. “This is the only flag I can raise” one flag read; “Australian men are under direct threat from Pfizer’s unfair pricing model,” read a signed scrawled on a piece of cardboard. “I’ll be home soon Mum,” one man said into his phone, trying to be heard over the groups’ chants.

A police spokesperson said the only hard thing about the rally was watching it.

___

Headline by Anthony Bell