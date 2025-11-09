In an unexpected twist, CEO Elon Musk has told Tesla shareholders that they can either sign off on a $1 trillion pay packet or simply agree to say in public that he is a funny, cool guy.

“It’s all I really want. Please accept this deal. I’m begging you,” Musk told shareholders on a video call following Tesla’s Annual Meeting. “Just laugh at my jokes and say in public that I’m a really cool guy and I won’t ask for a cent, I promise.

“I’ll pay you if that’s what it takes. How much do you want? Just say that I’m a really relaxed and funny guy that everyone likes. I just need validation. Please”.

Under the proposal, shareholders would need to provide a public statement – such as a Tweet or media interview – that attested to Musk’s status as a really cool guy. Shareholders were provided with a range of example phrases they could say or tweet to meet the requirements.

“Elon Musk is a genuinely funny guy and not in a forced internet-meme way”

“Musk has a natural charisma that no one finds uncomfortable at all”

“Elon’s jokes always land. Always.”

Shareholders baulked at the proposal saying they would prefer to just pay Musk the money. “Honestly, I would prefer him just to have the $1 trillion. I’ve still got some self respect”.