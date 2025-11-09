 Elon Musk Willing To Forgo $1 Trillion Pay Deal if Every Shareholder Tells Him They Think He Is Cool — The Shovel
November 9, 2025

Elon Musk Willing To Forgo $1 Trillion Pay Deal if Every Shareholder Tells Him They Think He Is Cool

In an unexpected twist, CEO Elon Musk has told Tesla shareholders that they can either sign off on a $1 trillion pay packet or simply agree to say in public that he is a funny, cool guy.

“It’s all I really want. Please accept this deal. I’m begging you,” Musk told shareholders on a video call following Tesla’s Annual Meeting. “Just laugh at my jokes and say in public that I’m a really cool guy and I won’t ask for a cent, I promise.

“I’ll pay you if that’s what it takes. How much do you want? Just say that I’m a really relaxed and funny guy that everyone likes. I just need validation. Please”.

Under the proposal, shareholders would need to provide a public statement – such as a Tweet or media interview – that attested to Musk’s status as a really cool guy. Shareholders were provided with a range of example phrases they could say or tweet to meet the requirements.

“Elon Musk is a genuinely funny guy and not in a forced internet-meme way”
“Musk has a natural charisma that no one finds uncomfortable at all”
“Elon’s jokes always land. Always.”

Shareholders baulked at the proposal saying they would prefer to just pay Musk the money. “Honestly, I would prefer him just to have the $1 trillion. I’ve still got some self respect”.

