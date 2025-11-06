Nationals To Resurrect Australian Whaling Industry As Part Of Exciting New Energy Policy — The Shovel

Nationals leader David Littleproud says his party will open up the harvesting of whale oil in Australia as part of its new ‘Energy for the Future Policy’, unveiled today.

Littleproud said he has always been open to alternatives to fossil fuels, and whale oil represented the best opportunity to diversify the nation’s energy mix into the future, given the absence of obvious alternatives.

“What we need is a sensible, modern approach to energy policy and hunting whales and killing them for their oil is exactly that,” he said.

“We’ve always said we need to eventually transition away from fossil fuels. And as much as I’d love to say that there is some magic energy alternative just waiting to fall out of the sky, the truth is that tracking down whales, killing them, harvesting their blubber, boiling it in large vats and then extracting the oil is the best option we have to sure up our energy supplies for the next generation”.

Littleproud’s colleague Matt Canavan, who is believed to have developed the policy, said revitalising the whaling industry was simply common sense. “This country was built on whaling. Australia used to have a thriving whaling industry until it was shut down by woke leftists. City elites simply wouldn’t understand the quiet dignity of turning a majestic marine mammal into lamp fuel”.

He said opening up the industry would provide an important boost to economy activity. “It’s not just about the oil industry. It’s about making soap. It’s about making corsets. This really could be the economic boost this country needs”.