Electricians Prepare for Bumper 2026 As ‘3 Hours of Free Power’ Policy To Inevitably Lead to Australians Running Every Single Appliance at Once — The Shovel

Describing it as a “once-in-a-generation economic opportunity,” electricians across the country say they are excited about a new Government policy that will see Australians simultaneously switch on every single powered device they own.

“I’ve already doubled my hourly rate and booked in my European holiday for next year,” electrician Trevor Broughton confirmed. “I’m going to be booked solid until at least 2032”.

Broughton said he had already spoken about the initiative to some customers, who were looking forward to free power and blowing up the electrical infrastructure in their home.

One Sydney man, who lives in a house that hasn’t been re-wired since 1931, said he was keen to make the most of the new policy, which will deliver free power between 10am and 1pm.

“It’ll be a great opportunity to get everything done at once. I’ll do a load of washing and drying, put on the dishwasher, crank up the heating, turn on the aircon, switch on the Christmas lights, boil the kettle, turn on the pool pump, dry my hair, charge the EV, switch on my crypto mining rig and toast a few loaves of bread. I’m already counting the savings,” he said.

Broughton said the man will save around $800 a year on electricity, “which coincidentally is the same as my new call-out rate”.

The Government defended the scheme, calling it “a bold step towards energy affordability and indoor combustion.”