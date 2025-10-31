Unemployed Man Evicted From Public Housing — The Shovel

A 65-year-old Windsor man has been ordered to vacate his publically-owned housing after falling out with the landlord and allegedly pursuing a life of crime.

The man, known by locals only as “Andrew” or “sex offender”, has lived in the property for more than 20 years under a long-term public housing arrangement with the Crown Estate, a Government body that provides affordable accommodation to unemployed Britons.

Friends say the eviction notice has hit Andrew hard. “It’s not easy finding another Government-subsidised mansion in this market,” one associate said. “He may now be forced to live in a house with only ten bedrooms and that’s going to be very squeezy for him. Where is he going to keep his teddy bear collection and legal bills?”

Under the eviction order, Andrew has been offered smaller public accommodation nearby, believed to be the Frogmore Cottage complex, previously occupied by another young couple forced to leave after ‘differences with management’.

Andrew is reportedly considering appealing the eviction. “He is looking into his rights as a tenant,” one source said. “Although he’s not great with legal documents. Every time someone mentions ‘lease conditions,’ he says he doesn’t recall ever meeting her”.

—

Headline by Andrew Peters