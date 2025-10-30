"PM Advocating Political Violence", Sussan Ley Claims, After 1986 Photo Shows Albo in Dead Kennedys T-Shirt — The Shovel

Liberal leader Sussan Ley has accused the Prime Minister of “effectively endorsing violence and anarchism” after a recently unearthed 1986 photograph revealed a 23-year-old Albanese wearing a Dead Kennedys T-shirt — clear evidence, she says, that he has been plotting the downfall of Western democracy for at least four decades.

“This isn’t just some youthful phase,” Ley said, holding up a grainy Polaroid of Albo with a mullet. “The words Dead and Kennedys together? That’s an implicit call for the destruction of political institutions, and possibly America itself. It’s deeply concerning. He should stand down immediately”.

Coalition MPs called for an urgent inquiry into whether the Prime Minister’s teenage music choices constitute a national security threat. “What next? Will we discover that the Prime Minister scrawled the words ‘Sex Pistols’ on a pencil case in primary school? Where will it end?” Ley said.

The Prime Minister’s office confirmed that Albanese did indeed own a Dead Kennedys shirt in the 1980s, but clarified that “he also owned one from INXS, which we feel offsets the risk considerably”.