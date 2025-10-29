The Caribbean nation of Jamaica is set for blue skies and a light south-westerly breeze with an estimated top of twenty-five, Australia’s new Bureau of Meteorology website says.

Questioned about the accuracy of the forecast, a BOM spokesperson praised the website’s sleek design and easy-to-use interface. “The forecast doesn’t quite match up with the images of Hurricane Melissa I’m seeing on TV right now, but the new website certainly provides a fantastic user experience,” he said.

Australian users stumbled across the Jamaican forecast by accident. “I was trying to find the weather for Kingston, South Australia and it showed me the forecast for Kingston, Jamaica,” one user said. “It looks like they’re having some lovely weather there, but it really doesn’t help me plan for my day here in SA”.

The Bureau confirmed it was aware of “minor issues” with location filtering, time zones, and weather forecasting, but said the site was very easy to navigate.

“If you’re looking for Kingston, South Australia, then obviously you’d find that five menus deep just under About Us > Corporate Values > Vision > South Australia > South East > Kingston,” the spokesperson said.

Headline by Sneezeblesser