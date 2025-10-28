Woman Who Changed Name To Contain ‘SS’ Mock-Rages That Albo’s T-Shirt Is Antisemitic — The Shovel

Sussan Ley, whose modified name happens to contain the same letter combination as Hitler’s police force, has tried to make the tenuous case that the Prime Minister wearing a Joy Division t-shirt is antisemitic.

Asked whether her own name might be considered problematic under her new fascism-by-association policy, Ley said that was “completely different” because her name is “based on numerology and star signs and stuff”.

But some disagreed with Ley’s assessment, saying the Opposition leader should know better. “Sussan Ley added an extra S to her name to create a double ‘S’ combination, thus inadvertently recreating the name of one of the most feared Nazi organisations. What was she thinking! What a profound failure of judgement!” one Government source said.

When asked if it might be an overreaction to accuse someone of antisemitism for wearing a shirt referencing a 1970s post-punk band, Ley clarified that she was merely doing her job of ensuring that no one has fun or listens to music that isn’t on 2GB.

Headline by Anthony Bell