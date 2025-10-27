Local Renter Follows Prince Andrew’s Lead and Pays This Month's Rent With Peppercorns — The Shovel

A Melbourne renter has followed Prince Andrew’s example and paid his landlord in peppercorns this month, citing “precedent, privilege, and a genuine misunderstanding of what’s considered legal tender”.

27-year-old Will Matthews says he was inspired by the disgraced royal’s approach to financial management. “I read that Andrew’s arrangement was a ‘peppercorn lease. So I thought, why not? My landlord can chuck them on his steak or something. Everyone wins,” Matthews said while measuring out 200 grams of black pepper into a Coles reusable bag.

Matthews, who shares a two-bedroom Brunswick apartment with three other people said the idea came to him after his rent was increased by $130 a week. “I figured if you can get a 40 bedroom mansion for on peppercorn a year then a bag of peppercorns for a 2 bedder with a mouldy shower is probably a fair price”.

The Real Estate Institute has warned other tenants not to follow suit, reminding renters that “a peppercorn lease only works if you’re born into centuries of unearned wealth and inherited castles”.

Matthews is reportedly in talks with his landlord about paying next month’s rent in ‘thoughts and prayers’.