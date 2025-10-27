 Contractor Sacked After Querying ‘Underage Sex Slave Dungeon’ on White House Ballroom Plans — The Shovel
October 27, 2025

Contractor Sacked After Querying ‘Underage Sex Slave Dungeon’ on White House Ballroom Plans

A builder working on Donald Trump’s new White House extension has had his contract terminated after he questioned a part of the architectural plans labelled ‘The Jeffry Epstein Memorial Sex Slave Dungeon”.

“I simply asked what this 40,000 square foot basement area with a secret entrance and a ‘Prince Andrew Commemorative Massage Parlour’ was all about and I immediately had my security clearance revoked,” the contractor said.

“I’m all for increasing the size of the White House, but I was just curious about why there was an underground network of tunnels on the plans labelled ‘Melania Not Allowed In Here’. And yeah, I get that there needs to be space for computer servers, but a whole level dedicated to ‘computer hard-drives’ does seem excessive”.

The White House later clarified that the dungeon was merely a codename for ‘multi-use office space’. “Look, it’s Washington. We call a war a ‘peacekeeping mission’ and an oil subsidy a ‘climate initiative’. So when we say ‘Sex Slave Dungeon’ we actually just mean open plan offices,” a spokesperson said.

____

Headline by Anthony Bell

