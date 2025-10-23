Channel 9 Admits It Went Too Far With 'The Block: White House Challenge' — The Shovel

Channel 9 has issued an apology after its latest Block spin-off, The Block: White House, ended in what experts have described as “a total collapse of US democracy and some very questionable tiling choices”.

Chanel 9 said the challenge was supposed to be focused on redecorating the famous building, but admitted things got out of hand when contestant Donald Trump brought in a demolition team.

“We were looking for some new colour choices or lighting options. Instead he’s thrown convention out the window. And also completely removed the windows, as well as most of the walls, which was a daring choice,” host Scott Cam said.

The show’s judges were mixed in their appraisal of Trump’s renovation, with one describing it as “bold, brash and quite possibly a federal crime”.

Another judge praised Trump’s bold aesthetic choices. “You’ve really leaned into your personal brand. There’s a strong sense of chaos and deep-seated insecurity— I can really feel the narcissism coming through in the cornices. Very dictator chic,” she said.