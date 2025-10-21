Aussies Unsure Whether to Be Relieved Or Embarrassed — The Shovel

In the wake of Albanese’s successful meeting with Donald Trump overnight, Australians everywhere have noted a weird feeling in their stomach that is one part relief, one part embarrassment, and a thousand parts ew.

A year into the second of four Trump terms, and the world has seen multiple times what happens if a world leader doesn’t kiss orange ring with the right amount of tongue. So in the face of these poor odds, Albanese did the most Australian thing possible and gambled.

However, waking up and seeing their Prime Minister all chummy with the US President has had a devastating impact on the internal organs of everyday Australian, who are now sick with confusion about how to feel.

“Well on one hand I’m glad we didn’t get Zelenskied, but at the same time… I wish we got Zelenskied,” said one Australian, who had to call in sick.

Doctors and pyshologists nationwide have encouraged everyone to take the day off, and treat the feeling like they would any other hangover or walk of shame.