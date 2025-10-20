Barnaby Joyce to be One Nation’s Man on the Ground — The Shovel

In a move aimed at bolstering its grassroots campaign, there are rumours that One Nation is set to announce Barnaby Joyce as its “man on the ground” for the next election — a role for which the party says the former Deputy PM is uniquely qualified.

“We’ve always said our party needs to connect with people on the streets. While other parties waste time knocking on doors, Barnaby will be lying on the footpath, connecting directly with the pavement,” One Nation leader Pauline Hanson said.

Joyce, who was photographed last year horizontal on a Canberra street having a conversation with a garden bed, said he was honoured to take on the role. “It’s hands-on, it’s very Australian and it’s the most contact I’ve had with the base in years,” he said.

Political analysts say the appointment is a natural fit. “One Nation has its head in the sand, Barnaby has his on the pavement. It’s a perfect match,” one commentator said.

Headline by Ollie Welsh