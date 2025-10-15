Time Magazine Charged With Indecent Necksposure — The Shovel

The United States’ Department of Justice has launched another non-politically-motivated set of charges against the notorious magazine Time, after it featured a gratuitously uncensored photo of the President’s neckgina on its latest front page.

At first glance, the cover in question may look like a standard image of President Trump. However upon closure inspection the headshot is even more disgusting to look at than usual, due to the fact it captured the President in the middle of an X-rated wardrobe malfunction.

“This is absolutely disgusting. What if kids saw this?” complained US Attorney General Pam Bondi. “The DOJ has started a full investigation into how the photo of Trump was captured, and why Time thought it was appropriate to publish without appropriate censorship.”

Despite blowback from the government, and sexual health experts who say the image promotes unachievable body standards, Time has heralded the cover as a major success.

“The issue is flying off the shelves. We’re outselling all our competitors, from Playboy to Maxim,” said a member of Time’s sales team.

The President has not commented on the charges, with reports that until the issue is resolved, he’s been advised to keep both sets of lips shut.