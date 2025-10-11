 Trump Storms Norway Capital, in Attempt To Prove He Deserved Nobel Peace Prize — The Shovel
October 11, 2025

Trump Storms Norway Capital, in Attempt To Prove He Deserved Nobel Peace Prize

After missing out on the Nobel Prize for Peace, Donald Trump has urged his supporters to storm the Norwegian capital, claiming the world has never seen a leader more peaceful than him.

Trump claimed the vote was rigged, saying he was the “rightful and tremendous winner” of the award and was forced to take “peaceful military action” to correct the injustice.

“I’ve brought peace everywhere I’ve gone — the Middle East, Twitter, the Republican Party, you name it,” he said. “Nobody’s done peace like I’ve done peace. Some say I’ve done too much peace. Frankly, maybe that’s why they’re jealous,” he said.

Trump said he planned to take over control of the Scandinavian nation, describing his actions as “a beautiful, very peaceful liberation mission”.

When asked to comment, Norwegian officials expressed mild concern but noted that “most of the troops seem to be arguing amongst themselves about whether Norway is actually real”.

____

Headline by David M Green

