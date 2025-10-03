 Keith Urban Avoids Paparazzi by Hiding at Coldplay Concert With HR Manager — The Shovel
October 3, 2025

Keith Urban Avoids Paparazzi by Hiding at Coldplay Concert With HR Manager

Amidst a public divorce with Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban has tried waiting out the media storm by hiding at a Coldplay concert with his HR Manager.

Unable to go anywhere without being hounded by paparazzi, the former Tamworth Country Music Festival winner realised the secret to anonymity is hiding in plain sight. And what better place to go unnoticed than at a concert, where all the attention is on the main act?

“Besides, when has a Coldplay show ever hurt someone’s career?” Keith thought, before asking his HR manager if she wanted to join him. She said yes, obviously, as any music would be better than Keith’s.

However, disaster struck for Mr Urban during the band’s performance of ‘Sparks’, when the jumbotron cameras began scouring the crowd for loved-up couples. And suddenly, as fate would have it, all eyes were back on Keith Urban.

“Fuck, not again,” Chris Martin groaned. 

