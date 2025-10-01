New ‘This Is Australia, Dickhead’ Option Added To Tip Screen — The Shovel

Customers in Australian restaurants and cafes will soon be able to add a small gratuity to their bill, reminding the establishment they are not in America.

Early feedback from customers has been positive, with many saying they are already using it. “When I go into pick up my takeaway pizza, it’s nice to know I have the choice to add a little extra … context about what country we’re in,” one diner said.

Others said they were okay with adding a small tip. “I don’t mind giving a tip at all,” one Sydney resident said. “My tip? Don’t push bullshit American practices on Australians”.

In other tipping news, research has found that the majority of tips added using EFTPOS machines in restaurants are just Boomers accidentally typing in their pin number. “We get a lot of tips of random amounts like $34.19,” one restaurant owner said.