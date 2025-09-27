Netanyahu Discovers Bombing He Doesn’t Enjoy — The Shovel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has undergone a crisis of identity after recently discovering that there is a type of bombing out there that he doesn’t like.

While speaking at a United Nations delegate meeting in New York, the war criminal was shocked when, for some reason, his A-Grade material wasn’t working with the crowd like it usually does. At one point he wondered if his mic was even on, knowing there had been technical difficulties for speakers.

“I don’t know why none of my stuff was landing, I usually kill! Like seriously, I leave a room absolutely destroyed once I’m done,” Netanyahu said in the green room after his failed tight five.

“When I got nervous, I thought I’d go back to a classic set of mine, ‘What’s the deal with all those journalists jumping in front of bullets?’ But by that point people had walked out.”

Since the flopped set, Netanyahu ordered his nation’s military to begin investigating if this time of bomb can be used for “self-defense”.