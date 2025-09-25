Albo Wins Trump's Approval With Friendly Tone — The Shovel

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has won against the odds and secured a meeting with Donald Trump, after the US President was impressed by his Australian counterpart’s “warm, bright tone”.

Meeting on the sidelines of a United Nations gathering in New York, the pair immediately hit it off once Trump realised he and Albo were far more alike in complexion than he previously believed.

“I wasn’t so sure about this Albo guy based on what I’d been told, but once I saw him in the flesh, there was just something about him I just liked,” Trump shared.

“Then he started talking to me about how much he hates the ABC, and how he’s banning social media in his country, and I realised this guy was the real deal. Of course I let him take a selfie!”

However, back at home the Australian PM has faced scrutiny for allegedly changing several shades of his character to appeal more to the US President. Albanese denied this, stating that everything he did was “tonally consistent”.

“I did not sacrifice the dignity of myself or my fellow Australians in oranging — sorry, arranging, a meeting with Trump,” said the bronzed-up Albanese.

“The idea that I changed anything about myself is fake news being pushed by the evil Democrats to distract you from the fact our country is the hottest it’s ever been.”