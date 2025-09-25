 Albo Wins Trump's Approval With Friendly Tone — The Shovel
September 25, 2025

Albo Wins Trump’s Approval With Friendly Tone

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has won against the odds and secured a meeting with Donald Trump, after the US President was impressed by his Australian counterpart’s “warm, bright tone”.

Meeting on the sidelines of a United Nations gathering in New York, the pair immediately hit it off once Trump realised he and Albo were far more alike in complexion than he previously believed.

“I wasn’t so sure about this Albo guy based on what I’d been told, but once I saw him in the flesh, there was just something about him I just liked,” Trump shared.

“Then he started talking to me about how much he hates the ABC, and how he’s banning social media in his country, and I realised this guy was the real deal. Of course I let him take a selfie!”

However, back at home the Australian PM has faced scrutiny for allegedly changing several shades of his character to appeal more to the US President. Albanese denied this, stating that everything he did was “tonally consistent”.

“I did not sacrifice the dignity of myself or my fellow Australians in oranging — sorry, arranging, a meeting with Trump,” said the bronzed-up Albanese.

“The idea that I changed anything about myself is fake news being pushed by the evil Democrats to distract you from the fact our country is the hottest it’s ever been.”

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Albo Wins Trump’s Approval With Friendly Tone

“Don’t Use Tylenol While Pregnant,” Says Man Who Used Porn Star While Wife Was Pregnant

White House Announce Panadol Rapid is Linked to Stronger, Faster Acting Autism

Vic Govt Fires Exam Chief, Says He Should of Done More Better

Trump Delivers Touching Eulogy for the First Amendment