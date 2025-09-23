 White House Announce Panadol Rapid is Linked to Stronger, Faster Acting Autism — The Shovel
September 23, 2025

White House Announce Panadol Rapid is Linked to Stronger, Faster Acting Autism

A new finding unveiled by the Secretary of Health and the US President has informed Americans that taking Panadol Rapid during a pregnancy can lead to faster, stronger, and longer-lasting autism 

“Panadol Rapid has been proven to be linked to autism that takes effect twice as fast as regular Panadol,” warned Robert Kennedy Jr, through his interpreter. 

“Thanks to active ingredients, Panadol Rapid can give a child autism in just 10 minutes, and stops the non-autism messages from getting to your brain.”

When asked how he came to this conclusion, Trump stepped in to say that they observed the correlation after they saw Elon Musk crush several Panadol capsules and snort the dust. “And what more evidence did we need?” the President asserted.

Horrified medical experts who heard the “finding” immediately came down with stress-induced migraines. Thankfully, RFK Jr was nearby to provide them with pain relief in the form of raw milk and a BioCharger.

