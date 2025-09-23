Following an investigation into student VCE failures across the state, the Victorian Government has fired the head of the exam authority for “not making the English exams good enougher” adding that it was “totally unexpectable that education standards had gone downhill heaps”.

The Government launched a review into the Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority last year after an exam was leaked to students online and all the answers were C, not just the multiple choice.

Once the review was finalised, the exam authority admitted that a change in leadership was necessary for the “states’s education quality to get betterer”.

“I understand that schools, parents, and students feel let down, which is why I am choosing to leave affective immediately, as ASAP as possible,” said the former exam chief.

Since the change, education standards in Victoria have lifted dramatically, with over three-thirds of students now ranking in the top 80th percentile.