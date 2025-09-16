Coalition Celebrates 4 Months of Almost Having Faith in Female Leader, Beating Old Record by 4 Months — The Shovel

Their polls may be down but the spirits are high today in the shadow ministry, after the Coalition hit a milestone by going for almost four whole months without abandoning faith in their female leader. This beats their previous record by four months.

Though in May, cynics criticised Sussan Ley’s election as Coalition leader as an obvious glass cliff appointment, they are now forced to eat their words as the loyalty amongst shadow ministry members has never been clearer.

“Of course I support the current direction of the Coalition. I love it so much I got Sussan this cake for lunch today,” said MP Andrew Hastie. “Just let me duck to the kitchen to find the perfect knife.”

Liberal Senator Jacinta Price also shared her faith in the leadership, saying: “I do [redacted] support Sussan Ley.”

To celebrate the milestone of female leadership in the party, the Coalition has begun seeking quotes from contractors about how much it would cost to reinstall a glass ceiling in their party room.

Political analysts have applauded the Coalition for defying the odds and lasting this long with a female leader, but pointed out the four-month “record” is a far cry behind the 24 months that Peta Credlin led the party.